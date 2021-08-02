Marjorie “Marj” Ann Lommel

Marjorie “Marj” “Annie Grandma” Ann Lommel, 89

Marjorie “Marj” or affectionately called “Annie Grandma”, by her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 89, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away July 30, 2021 at the Shoshone Medical Center of Kellogg. She was born May 11, 1932 in Wibaux, Montana; Marj was the daughter of William and Martha (Feldmann) Rush.

Marj attended and graduated from the Coeur d’ Alene High School of Coeur d’ Alene in 1950.

Marj was united in marriage to Bert T. Lommel on December 14, 1956 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. They moved to the Silver Valley in 1956 from Coeur d’ Alene. Bert passed away in 1992.

Marj was in charge of the lunch and meal program for the Wallace School District- Wallace High School for thirty plus years; students remember her for her amazing homemade cooking and her special caring that no student went hungry. Marj also served in custodial work for the school district.

Marj was a member of the Shoshone Golf Club and a member of the Shoshone Ladies Golfing team.

Marj loved and enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and golfing.

Marj is survived by one daughter Rhonda (Jim) Hill of Wallace, Idaho; one son Larry (Jyl) Lommel of, Eagle, Idaho; three grandchildren Tara, Jeffrey and Ernie; four great-grandchildren; one brother James Rush of Los Angeles, California; Marj was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bert Lommel, her granddaughter Christal Hill and one sister Lucille Rush.

Private Family graveside services will be held.

Marj had a great sense of humor and was such a fun Grandma; she was so loved and will be greatly missed.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Shoshone Cancer Resource Center, P.O. Box 261, Kellogg, Idaho 83837. You may share your memories of Marj and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

