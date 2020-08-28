Marjorie M.(Janicek) White

Marjorie M. (Jenicek) White, 74

Marjorie M. (Jenicek) White, 74, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away August 20, 2020 at Mountain Valley of Cascadia in Kellogg, after a brave battle with dementia. She was born January 27, 1946 to Frank and Maude (Nederhood) Jenicek in Kellogg.

Margie attended local schools and graduated from the Kellogg High School in 1964.

Margie married Mike White on April 10, 1965 in Kellogg, and they made their home in the Silver Valley. After her kids were in school, she started subbing and that sparked her passion for teaching and working with kids. Margie enrolled in college, while working and raising a family, and graduated from the University of Idaho in 1991. Starting immediately, she began her career teaching in the Kellogg School District, until her retirement in 2012. Mrs. White became everyone’s extra mom or grandma, and was always there to not only teach her students, but give them encouragement and a hug as well. After retiring, Margie, along with Mike, enjoyed traveling to Mexico and Hawaii, gardening, road trips, camping, and attending their grandchildren’s school and sporting events.

Margie is survived by her husband of fifty-five years Mike White of the family home of Pinehurst; her son Scott White of Pinehurst; her daughter Jennifer Finlay of Pinehurst; grandchildren Cade and Kaci Finlay; her brothers Charles (Nola) Jenicek of Kingston, Darrell(Idell) Jenicek of Post Falls, Joe Jenicek and Merla Livingston of Cataldo, and Larry Jenicek of Black Lake; her sister Eilene Weeks of Pinehurst; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Margie was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Margaret Mae.

A big thank you to the staff of Mountain Valley of Cascadia for their special care of her. To the very end, she was a true testament of being positive and happy as she always had a smile on her face no matter what the circumstance. We will all miss that truly special lady, she was one of a kind.

A Celebration of Margie’s Life will be held on a future date. You may share your memories of Margie and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com