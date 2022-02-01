Marjorie A. Pugh

by Obituaries

Marjorie A. Pugh “Grammie” (91) longtime St. Maries, ID resident passed away on January 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Thomas and Velma (Swope) Hamlin on July 1, 1930, in Bill, WY. In 1938 at the age of 7, Marge and her family moved from Bill, WY to the Goosehaven Valley near the present day St. Maries Gun Club. There home was located on the property where the “Old Leaning Barn” stood on Hwy 3 North. She graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1948. Following high school, Marge married her high school sweetheart Jack Pugh on December 18, 1948. Jack’s work took the couple to Headquarters, ID and Big Island on the North Fork of the Clearwater River where Marge lived with Jack in a logging camp and served as the camp cook. They later returned to the St. Maries area, living there for 8 years before moving to their present home on Goosehaven Road in 1958. She remained there until her passing. Jack and Marge had 4 children and she stayed home to take care of them. She kept the books for Jack’s logging business and worked their family farm milking cows, selling and delivering to regular customers. In 1972 she started driving school bus on the Hells Gulch route, a job she had for over 20 years before retiring. Marge loved her farm, and truly enjoyed taking care of it. She had animals, a garden, and pastured cows for other people. She was a talented seamstress and made prom dresses, clothes, and wedding dresses for her children. Equally talented at crochet, knitting, embroidery, and cross stich, she made sure everyone in her family received a handmade gift from her. You were truly part of the family if you were chosen by her to pick out a doily from her doily drawer. She also made afghans, table clothes, and many other items you could use throughout a home. Family was everything to Marge, and if she liked you or your family, she would consider you adopted and a part of her family. She was a very tough and strong-willed lady who ran her farm and took care of her own property well into her late 80’s and early 90’s. Marge is survived by her children Hazel (Bill) Cady of Kooskia, ID, Maggie (Jim) Nichols of St. Maries, ID, and Shasta (Steve) Burns of St. Maries, ID; sisters Rosalee Badgett, Lou Epler, and Ilene (Jim) Blevins all of St. Maries, ID; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Tom & Velma Hamlin, husband Jack Pugh, brother Tom Hamlin, son Tom Pugh, and son-in-law Ron Asbury. A memorial service to celebrate Marge’s life will be on February 4, 2022, at 3:00 pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in St. Maries. A gathering of family and friends to share a meal will follow at the church.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.