Mariners sign three young Venezuelan pitchers

by Will Wixey

Credit: Seattle Mariners

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners are about to have some overseas stars get some experience on the big league mound.

The Mariners’ Director of International Amateur Scouting Frankie Thon Jr. announced three international signings Wednesday.

Their names are Anderson Guevara, Luis Martinez, and Eduardo Tovar. All three of them are right-handed pitchers from Venezuela.

Guevara is 5-foot-10 and has an aggressive, up-tempo delivery with a fast arm. His current velocity ranges from the high 80s to low 90s with a heavy look to the fastball. He also flashes an above-average curveball.

17-year-old Luis Martinez currently resides in Colombia. He was recently converted from an outfielder to a pitcher. The team describes him as an all-around athlete with a compact and efficient delivery, with a chance to be a versatile pitcher.

And Tovar is a 6-foot right-handed pitcher with a smooth and balanced delivery. He owns a good a curveball and changeup and is an above-average strike-thrower, all the makings to be a potential starting pitcher.

You can view all the Mariners’ latest moves here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.