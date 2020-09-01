Mariners-Athletics series postponed to September 14
SEATTLE, Wash. — Major League Baseball has announced it has postponed all three games between the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics this week to allow for additional COVID-19 testing.
On Sunday, the league was informed the Athletics received a positive test result from someone in their traveling party, promptly postponing Sunday’s series finale with Houston.
The A’s have been quarantining in their hotel since then.
The league made the decision Monday to postpone Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s games, and today decided to postpone Thursday’s matinee game, as well.
The Mariners will make those games up by hosting a doubleheader against Oakland on Monday, Sept. 14, and then playing another doubleheader in Oakland on Saturday, Sept. 26, during the last series of the season
