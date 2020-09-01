Mariners-Athletics series postponed to September 14

Aaron Polevoi by Aaron Polevoi

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

SEATTLE, Wash. — Major League Baseball has announced it has postponed all three games between the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics this week to allow for additional COVID-19 testing.

On Sunday, the league was informed the Athletics received a positive test result from someone in their traveling party, promptly postponing Sunday’s series finale with Houston.

Out of an abundance of caution, Thursday’s game vs. the Athletics has been postponed. The three-game series will be made up with a doubleheader on September 14th in Seattle, and the single game that had been scheduled in Oakland for September 26th will now become a doubleheader. pic.twitter.com/RB3anmGNTt — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 1, 2020

The A’s have been quarantining in their hotel since then.

The league made the decision Monday to postpone Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s games, and today decided to postpone Thursday’s matinee game, as well.

The Mariners will make those games up by hosting a doubleheader against Oakland on Monday, Sept. 14, and then playing another doubleheader in Oakland on Saturday, Sept. 26, during the last series of the season

