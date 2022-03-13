Mariners announce new spring training schedule

by Will Wixey

Credit: Ted S. Warren

SEATTLE, Wash. — Baseball is back, and so are new schedules for America’s pastime.

The Seattle Mariners just announced the team’s updated spring training schedule after the MLB and MLBPA came to an agreement.

The M’s play the San Diego Padres on March 18 at 1:10 p.m. for the opener of the Cactus League in Peoria, Arizona. The full month’s schedule can be found below:

We’ve got a Spring Training schedule! Times TBA. Check it out ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ey369OQ31f — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 11, 2022

The Mariners had several spring training games cancelled, but will now compete in 18 total games. The final spring training game is April 5, and the team will open the 2022 regular season on the road in Minnesota against the Twins.

Tickets will be on sale in the coming day. You can view the updated Mariners Spring Training Schedule here.

READ: Mariners announce 8 new international free agent signings

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.