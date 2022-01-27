Mariners announce 8 new international free agent signings

by Will Wixey

Credit: Mariners Baseball

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Mariners signed eight new international players to their team.

Frankie Thon Jr., the International Amateur Scouting Director for the Seattle Mariners, announced the signings Thursday.

The team signed five new pitchers, two catchers and one utility player. The newcomers are from Panama, Dominican Republic and Venezuela. They are all 17 and 18 years old.

“We are excited to add this crop of young talent to our organization,” Thon Jr. said. “We are extremely proud of everyone involved in the process of evaluating and signing these young men. It’s a memorable day for these 8 players, as well as their families. We look forward to the start of their pro careers with the Mariners.”

Here is a full list of the new signings:

· Sebastian Barrios, RHP, Guatemala

· William Calderon, RHP, Panama

· Joaan De Jesus, INF/C, Dominican Republic

· Carlos Gonzalez, C, Panama

· Federik Jimenez, RHP, Dominican Republic

· Erick Rodriguez, RHP, Venezuela

· Wuilliams Rodriguez, RHP, Venezuela

· Dervy Ventura, UTIL, Dominican Republic

The Mariners organization hopes to develop these prospects and turn them into some key aspects of the team.

