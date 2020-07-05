Two killed in plane collision over Lake Coeur d’Alene

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Two planes collided over Lake Coeur d’Alene and crashed into the water.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says both planes have been located by their Sonar Team, below 127 feet of water. Two victims were pulled from the water, but they did not survive the crash.

Initial reports say that eight people were aboard the two planes, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and they anticipate that no one survived the crash.

Marine Units from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and USCG are responding to a report of a plane crash in the area… Posted by Kootenai County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 5, 2020

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.