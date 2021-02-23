Marilyn M. DePartee, 82, of Greenacres, Washington, formerly of St. Maries, Idaho, passed away on February 18, 2021 at her home. She was born on June 29, 1938 in St. Maries; Marilyn was the daughter of Robert and D. Katheran (Hayter) Hustler.

Marilyn grew up in St. Maries and graduated from St. Maries High School in 1956. She went on to attend the University of Idaho and graduated in 1960. Marilyn taught high school in Murtaugh, Idaho. She was united in marriage to Nelson DePartee in St. Maries on March 10, 1962 and moved to Pensacola, Florida. Over the years the family lived in Milton and Riverside CA, Spokane, Pullman, and Garfield WA before settling in Spokane Valley. Marilyn was a homemaker raising her children. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – Orchard Park Ward.

At one time Marilyn served in many capacities including the organist, choir director, and Relief Society President to name a few. Marilyn enjoyed music and had a beautiful singing voice and was an accomplished pianist and organist, giving piano lessons to youth. She was no longer able to serve in music, and that made her incredibly sad. She also loved spending time with her family, crocheting, and coloring books.

She is survived by her loving husband Nelson of Greenacres, son Robert Departee of Hagerstown, Maryland, daughters Mary Casey and Jeanne DePartee both of Spokane,and sister Emma McLaughlin of St. Maries. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and 2 nieces. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and niece Connie McLaughlin Gibbar.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Otis Orchards Stake Center, 21022 E. Wellesley, Otis Orchards, WA 99027.