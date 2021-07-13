Marilyn Frances Young

Marilyn Frances (Klaus) Young, age 82, of St. Maries, Idaho departed from this life peacefully July 5, 2021, in the care of her four loving children. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, David Young, and sisters Beatrice and Delores.

She is survived by her four children James Young, Patty (Rick Ryle) Clubb, Pam (Russ) Yeager, Joan (Rick) Schranck and grandchildren, Matt Clubb, Michael Schranck (Jessica) and Abigail Schranck and two great-grandchildren Colton and Rowan. Marilyn was born January 8, 1939 in Glencoe, Minnesota.

She was a devoted wife and mother who found the joy in the simple and important things in life. Her four children loved and appreciated her ability to be a great mom. She was a natural at putting her family first and worked tirelessly in caring for the family and home. Marilyn enjoyed yard work, cooking and keeping house. Marilyn loved family outings and gatherings and was most happy when her grown children were home for visits. Marilyn in turn was cared for by her kids when she could no longer care for herself. Her sweet spirit and her kind heart will be greatly missed.