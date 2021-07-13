Marianne Hull

by Obituaries

Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Marianne Hull, 81, of Wallace, ID, passed away on July 2, 2021, at Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg, ID. Marianne was born on November 1st, 1939 in Spokane, WA to Elmo and Laura Starr. As a young girl, she moved from Spokane to Boise and then to Wallace where she went to school and graduated in 1957 from Wallace High School. She was then accepted at Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Spokane, and she graduated with her bachelor’s degree in 1960.

That same year, she married Jack Hull to whom she was happily wed for 53 years. She split her time between working and being a mother. In the early 60’s she worked at the Wallace Hospital for Dr. Gnaedinger and in the mid 60’s she taught the LPN course at West Shoshone. In the early 70’s she worked as an office nurse for Dr. Keith Dahlberg. In between these jobs she worked with Jack and worked with Hull Construction, and she helped manage the Molly B’ Damn Motel and their rental units.

Marianne went back to nursing and she worked at Mountain View and then to East Shoshone Hospital and finally, she and Jack started Loving Care and More Home Health Agency. Throughout this time, she made many great friends and provided loving care to so many people over the years.

When she and Jack finally retired, she enjoyed traveling, a little gambling, and generally having a good time in all that she did.

In addition to her parents, Marianne is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack; a sister, Lois and a brother, Larry.

She is survived by her three children, John (Pam) Hull of Prichard, ID, Marcy (Mike) Hayman of Osburn, ID and Mike (Vicki) Hull of Silverton, ID; three grandsons, Cody Hayman, Logan and Luke Hull; three granddaughters, Jen Hayman, Anna Berger, and Megan Hull; and three Great granddaughters, Aby Berger and Brinley and Peyton Hayman.

The family would like to thank Christine Hoshaw, who was Marianne’s faithful caregiver for the last five years, and her special friend, Alex Smith who was a great joy in her life.

A graveside service will be held at the Nine Mile Cemetery in Wallace on Thursday, July 22 at 2:30 pm, with Pastor Cody Karst officiating. A reception will follow the services at the Wallace Elks. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a donation in Marianne’s name be made to the Sixth Street Melodrama, 212 6th St, Wallace ID, 83873. It would be greatly appreciated.

Messages of condolence and memories of Marianne may be shared with the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.