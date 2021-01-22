Margaret Priscilla Ann Wheeler

Margaret Priscilla Ann Wheeler (87) lifelong resident of the St. Maries area passed away at Valley Vista Care Center on January 4, 2021. She was born to George and Carrie (Laws) Ells on April 29, 1933 in St. Maries.

Margaret grew up in Emida and attended school in St. Maries. In January 1950, she married James Wade Perry in Coeur d’ Alene, ID. The couple made their home in St. Maries and started their family having Jim and Kris. Margaret stayed home to take care of their children. Later her marriage to James ended in divorce. On July 21, 1962, Margaret married Vernon Wheeler in Missoula, MT. They made their home in Santa, and later St. Maries. The couple had their daughter Lori Jo adding to their growing family. Margaret worked as a cashier in grocery stores in St. Maries, later she was employed as a security guard at Potlatch Corp. After some time there she retired. Margaret kept a tight circle of lifelong friends.

They were blessed to spend many years together in what Vernon would call “The Hen Club”. She loved her get togethers with these ladies. She also enjoyed spending time on the water, dancing, joking and laughing, and gardening. As a social butterfly, Margaret loved gatherings, especially those that included her family. Living in the St. Maries area her entire life, Margaret loved the community and the people and they loved her. She was passionate about the people living here, when younger people died, she grieved for them, if someone was recognized or given an award, she celebrated and was excited for them.

Margaret is survived by her son James (Patty) Perry of Bonners Ferry, ID; daughters Kris (Dave) Brusseau of Fernwood, ID and Lori Jo (Darren) Bader of Reno, NV; stepson Dennis Wheeler of St. Maries, ID; siblings Phoebe (Dennis) Shelden of St. Maries, ID, Caron (Ivan) Foster of Moscow, ID, Georgette (Hasan) Khosravi of Moscow, ID, and Sylvia Redl of Rathdrum, ID; numerous grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Vernon and siblings Cecil Petrie, Evelyn Zimmerman, Ed Ells, Melvin Ells, and Terry Ells, and grandchildren Thea Perry and CJ Hammons.

Due to the current restrictions in place, a private service for Margaret will be held. She will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery next to her husband Vernon. Memorial donations can be made to the Eagles Lodge, 707 Main Street, St. Maries, ID 83861.

