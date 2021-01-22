Margaret Mary Brackbusch

Margaret Mary Brackebusch, 74

Margaret Mary Brackebusch, 74, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2021, at the family home in Kellogg. Margaret was born September 4, 1946 to Walter and Evelyn (Kane) Kahler. She was raised in Mackay, Idaho and graduated from Mackay High School in 1964. After high school, she attended the University of Idaho, but cut her studies short when she met and married Fred Brackebusch in 1966. Kellogg became their permanent home in 1969, where they built their own home and raised 3 children.

Margaret, or Maggie to her friends, volunteered in the community throughout her life. She taught swimming lessons, ski lessons, and exercise classes. Margaret served on the Kellogg School District Board for many years and was Board Chairman for several terms.

She enjoyed spectating in any event which involved her grandchildren, especially sports. Although not very vocal, she was quick to quietly note when she didn’t agree with a referee call against any of her grandchildren.

Margaret will be remembered by her children and grandchildren for her exceptional cooking and entertaining. She loved to have the entire family for special dinners and was an excellent cook. In the summer one could find her tending her flower gardens, strolling through Nordstrom or watching the Chicago Cubs.

Her grandchildren remember Grandma for warm chocolate chip cookies, summer trips to Mackay, and raucous New Year’s Eve parties with no parents allowed.

She is survived by her husband Fred, children Grant (Tina) Brackebusch, Cary Spoor (Thad) and Sarah Jerome; grandchildren Andrew Brackebusch, Haley (Dillan) Henslee, and Erik Brackebusch, Logan and Macy Jerome and Avery Spoor; and her brother Patrick (Ginger) Kahler.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law John Spoor.

The family is planning a memorial to be held in the summer, which will be announced and published.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to any youth activities of the Silver Valley. You may share your memories of Margaret and sign her guestbook at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

