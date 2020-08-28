Marcina Ann Fogel

Marcina Ann Fogel, 76

Marcina Ann Fogel, 76, of Wallace, Idaho, passed away August 25, 2020 at the Shoshone Medical Center of Kellogg. She was born July 24, 1944 in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Marcina was the daughter of Noble and Alwanda (Green) Keith.

Marcina married Richard “Dick” W. Fogel on December 22, 1959 in Stevenson, Washington; Dick passed away in November of 2012.

Marcina moved to the Silver Valley in 1989 from Portland, Oregon.

Marcina was a homemaker. She had served as a housekeeper in Portland, Oregon and as a manager for Winchell’s Donuts in Gresham.

Marcina was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She loved being a mom and grandma and taking care of her children and grandchildren.

Marcina is survived by four children Brenda (Bryan) Teeters of Wallace, Richard (Kris) Fogel, Jr. of Post Falls, Idaho, Terri Fogel of Kellogg and Kimberly (Greg) Grebil of Murray; eight grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren; three sisters Wanda Niles of Madras, Oregon, Beverly Bowles of Bowden, Oklahoma and Sherri Owens of Boring, Oregon; two brothers William “Bill” Keith of Bowden, Oklahoma and Kevin Wilbur of Randle, Washington; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Marcina was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dick, and one granddaughter Marissa Aleman.

Cremation was held and Private Family Services will be held. You may share your memories of Marcina and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com