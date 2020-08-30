March for Jacob Blake to take place in downtown Spokane Sunday afternoon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Protesters will gather in downtown Spokane on Sunday afternoon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Organizers are calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustice. This weekend’s protest comes just one week after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

On Sunday morning, Spokane Police tweeted a message asking for protesters to remain peaceful.

Reminder to protest leaders and participants to remain peaceful and lawful so that your voices can be heard without infringing on the rights and liberties of others. Community should expect police to protect safety and property if peaceful assembly morphs into criminal activity. — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) August 30, 2020

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward shared a similar sentiment on Saturday. She asked that people protest peacefully, wear masks and said people trying to “assist” law enforcement by showing up with guns will not be necessary.

Sunday’s protest will begin at 2 p.m. with a march and vehicle procession. It will start at the Big Red Wagon in Riverfront Park.

