March for Jacob Blake to take place in downtown Spokane Sunday afternoon
SPOKANE, Wash. — Protesters will gather in downtown Spokane on Sunday afternoon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Organizers are calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustice. This weekend’s protest comes just one week after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
On Sunday morning, Spokane Police tweeted a message asking for protesters to remain peaceful.
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward shared a similar sentiment on Saturday. She asked that people protest peacefully, wear masks and said people trying to “assist” law enforcement by showing up with guns will not be necessary.
Sunday’s protest will begin at 2 p.m. with a march and vehicle procession. It will start at the Big Red Wagon in Riverfront Park.
