Marc Andrew Flood

Marc Andrew Flood, 56, of Mullan, ID, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at The Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene. Marc was born on July 28, 1964 in Wallace, ID, a son of Robert and Kathy Sink Flood. He attended local schools and became a mechanic. Marc enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on cars.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert, who passed away in 2005, a brother, Robert, in 2007, and another brother, Scott, in 1988.

Survivors include his wife Denise Flood of Mullan; a son, Scotty Flood of North Dakota; his mother, Kathy Sink; three brothers, Paul, Kevin, and Kris Flood; a sister, Tina Flood; and three grandchildren.

In keeping with Marc’s wishes, a celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, September 12 out at the ranch. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.