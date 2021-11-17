Map shows Lilac Parade route and street closures

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s back! The Lilac Parade is set to hit the streets of Spokane this weekend.

That means there will be some road closures you need to know about before you head out. You’ll also want to check and make sure you’re parked away from the parade route so your car doesn’t get towed. The streets along the route will be shut down from 1:30 p.m. to about 6 p.m.

Here’s what roads will be closed:

Washington Street from Boone to Sprague

Spokane Falls Boulevard, Main Avenue, and Riverside Avenue from Bernard to Lincoln.

Credit: Spokane Police Department

The Spokane Police Department shared more information on its Facebook page.

The ‘Destination Spokane’ holiday parade happens Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

The Spokane Lilac Festival and Armed Forces Torchlight Parade is usually held the third week of May. But because of the pandemic, the festivities were canceled for 2021.

The festival was also canceled in 2020.

