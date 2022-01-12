Many Washington community buildings to switch to solar energy

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Lots of Washington schools, hospitals, and public facilities are about to make the switch to solar.

The Washington State Department of Commerce gifted a $3.5 million grant to state and local government agencies to install solar panels on public buildings across the state.

As part of Washington’s 2021 State Energy Strategy, there are about 29 projects planned that will collectively create over 2.2 megawatts of solar energy annually. That’s enough to power about 280 homes. The goal of these projects are to provide clean energy and reduce the cost of electric bills, especially for Tribal and agricultural communities.

“These grants prioritized projects in rural and Tribal communities, to ensure all state residents benefit from a cleaner more efficient electric grid,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown.

The State of Washington hopes to achieve the goal of 100% clean electricity by 2050, and with lots of solar panels combined with extremely hot summers, they are making great progress.

Solar panel installations start very soon. You can find more information about the solar projects HERE.

