Sluggish from losing an hour of sleep? This could be the last time

by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s the Monday after we moved our clocks ahead an hour and lots of people are feeling groggy.

Every time we make the change, it gets people talking. Many of them hope this is the last time we “spring forward.”

While it’s split on whether we should keep the clocks where they are for Daylight Saving Time or get rid of it altogether, people do agree that changing twice a year is rough.

Washingtonians voted to make DST permanent two years ago. The measure was also signed by Governor Jay Inslee, but it can only take effect if passed by Congress.

Senator Patty Murray has partnered with Florida Senator Marco Rubio to put forward what they are calling the “Sunshine Protection Act of 2021.”

If passed, we would not “fall back” like we typically do in November.

People against the bill say there are big, biological ramifications if losing an hour of sunlight in the morning.

Horacio de la Iglesia Ph.D., who works at the Department of Biology, University of Washington, said the change would be hard on your body and brain.

“You’d be asking your body and ultimately your brain to be waking up the middle of your biological night. So, if you think about it and were in DLS during the winter in Seattle, you wouldn’t see the daylight till 9 a.m.,” de la Iglesia said.

Opposing research shows the extra hour of daylight at the end of your day could be beneficial if you struggle with Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Horacio de la Iglesia said people pushing the bill to make DST permanent are looking to boost the economy.

At least 18 states have passed bills to switch to year-round Daylight Saving Time. Another 22 are considering it this year.

Ultimately, the decision will hinge on Congress.

