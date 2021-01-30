Many people frustrated by lagging COVID-19 data keeping East Region stuck in Phase 1

SPOKANE, Wash.–Eastern Washington feels left out as two of the state’s biggest regions are headed to Phase 2 Monday.

But, the East region’s data just isn’t where it needs to be.

“I think it’s frustrating for the restaurants that now have to wait two more weeks and other businesses to increase their capacity when we were so close,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said.

The East region is missing the mark on two metrics.

READ: Washington regions now face fewer barriers to reopen, but Spokane isn’t there yet

Cases need to decline by ten percent, instead, they’re rising by 22 percent.

The rate of positive tests is also eight percent higher than it needs to be.

All of that data doesn’t exactly reflect what’s happening now in Eastern Washington.

For example, the 22 percent rise in cases came between Jan. 3 and Jan 16.

The state said that’s because it’s the cleanest data with no duplicates of cases that often cloud the initial numbers.

But, what’s frustrating for many in Eastern Washington is how those recent numbers look.

You can see the decline since Jan 17 with just a few days of reported spikes.

“We are optimistic,” Kelli Hawkins of SRHD said. “I think we need to continue to see the trend going down.”

We’ve learned 200 of Thursday’s 503 cases reported in Spokane County came from the Airway Heights prison outbreak.

It would be one thing if those cases just popped up, but Spokane Regional Health told us those cases are old and the numbers are just lagging.

SRHD said there are discussions at the state level to figure out how to separate those cases apart.

“I can’t tell you what the answer is going to be to make the data more reflective of what we’re seeing circulating in the community right now,” Hawkins said.

We reached out to the State Department of Health for more information about all of this lagging data, but they never got back to us.

The good news is those numbers seem to be trending in the right direction, so the East could be ready for Phase 2 the next time the numbers are evaluated.

That’s expected to happen on Fri, Feb. 12 and the state will move any regions forward that following Monday, if 3 of 4 metrics are being met.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: East region will not advance to Phase 2 this week as case rate, test positivity increase