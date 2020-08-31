Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center to expand patient care to WSU’s ‘Spokane Teaching Health Center’

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) Spokane and the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center have announced a new partnership, as the VA’s health services will now expand to WSU’s ‘Spokane Teaching Health Center.’

The VA will start an occupancy in the STHC this fall, providing an outpatient primary clinic and two Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACTs).

“This collaboration allows for an additional, convenient location for the VA to continue providing quality care to veterans, while allowing future health care professionals the opportunity to train alongside VA experts,” said WSU Health Sciences VP Daryll DeWald.

This partnership is one of only two approved by the U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, with the goal of expanding veterans health services through academic communities.

“The need to expand medical education in eastern Washington is accelerating our need to acquire space to further VA’s traditional role in medical teaching while providing high-quality care to veterans,” said Mann-Grandstaff director Robert Fischer. “There is true innovation and commitment at the heart of this shared exploration to utilize PACTs in providing primary care to Veteran beneficiaries within a learning environment.”

STHC is located on the WSU Spokane campus alongside the colleges of medicine, nursing and pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences. This will allow patients to receive personalized care from PACTs, and allow nursing students to be part of those patient-centered teams.

“STHC offers an ideal solution for a demonstration project to showcase partnership between an outstanding institution of higher education and a vital care resource for this community’s heroes,” said STHC Executive Director Traci Couture.

