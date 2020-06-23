Manito’s Mirror Pond restoration project finished
SPOKANE, Wash. — Manito Park’s Mirror Pond finally lives up to its name.
The City of Spokane has finished a restoration project on the iconic South Hill pond, cleaning out the planktonic algae.
RELATED: Manito Park’s Mirror Pond is getting a makeover by spring 2020
In order to do this, the Mirror Pond had to be drained and deepened before the restoration work could even start. The rest of the job was done without toxic chemicals, and the results speak for themselves.
You can see the new and improved pond for yourself between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. every day.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.