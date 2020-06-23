Manito’s Mirror Pond restoration project finished

SPOKANE, Wash. — Manito Park’s Mirror Pond finally lives up to its name.

The City of Spokane has finished a restoration project on the iconic South Hill pond, cleaning out the planktonic algae.

In order to do this, the Mirror Pond had to be drained and deepened before the restoration work could even start. The rest of the job was done without toxic chemicals, and the results speak for themselves.

GOOD NEWS: The rehabilitation project at Mirror Pond in Manito Park is complete and the area is now accessible to the public! The project involved removing sediment from the pond floor, deepening the pond, and installing a treatment wetland to filter out phosphorous & nitrogen. pic.twitter.com/1IysYruWxo — Spokane Parks & Rec (@SpokaneParks) June 22, 2020

You can see the new and improved pond for yourself between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. every day.

