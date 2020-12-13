Manito Park’s drive-thru light display draws huge crowds opening weekend

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — It looks like everyone in Spokane had the same idea Saturday night!

Families turned out in astonishing numbers to check out Manito Park’s drive-thru light display. So much so, a line of cars backed up 25th and Grand, slowing traffic and rivaling the lines North Spokane has seen recently with the arrival of a new Chick-fil-A.

The free light display kicked off Friday night and is set to run through December 20.

READ: Drive-thru light display opens at Manito Park

Looking for other light displays to enjoy with the family? You can find that and more HERE.

Our EP @camiekxly4 is from LA and she says she’s never seen a line like this in Spokane. It ain’t Chick Fil-A, it’s the line of cars to get into the Manito holiday lights display. pic.twitter.com/Ftx5VxGIlZ — Melissa Luck ☘ (@MelissaKXLY4) December 13, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.