Manito Park’s drive-thru light display draws huge crowds opening weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — It looks like everyone in Spokane had the same idea Saturday night!
Families turned out in astonishing numbers to check out Manito Park’s drive-thru light display. So much so, a line of cars backed up 25th and Grand, slowing traffic and rivaling the lines North Spokane has seen recently with the arrival of a new Chick-fil-A.
The free light display kicked off Friday night and is set to run through December 20.
