Manito Park cancels holiday lights event Thursday because of bad roads

SPOKANE, Wash.– Thursday is a good night to stay in– especially if your plans involve the holiday lights at Manito Park.

Spokane City Parks and Recreation said the light show was canceled Thursday night because of bad driving conditions.

Don’t worry, there will be other nights to go.

While the drive-thru event was set to end on Dec. 16, a walk-thru event will be held from December 17 to 19 between the hours of 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The drive-thru light show is an event that started in 2020. For decades, the lights lit up Manito’s Gaiser Conservatory, but the show was moved outdoors to allow for physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lights are hung through a half-mile inside the historic park.

If you would like to take your family, you can enter on 25th Ave from Grand and Bernard Streets.

