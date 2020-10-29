Man with dementia missing from Naples area

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

BOUNDARY CO., Idaho — Authorities are looking for a Boundary County man who has gone missing.

Mike Joseph, 78, was last seen in the Naples area around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. He was seen driving a white 1997 Toyota Camry.

Joseph suffers from dementia and may not know where he is. Authorities did not provide a photo of Joseph, but said he is 5’7″ tall and about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call 911 or contact local police.

