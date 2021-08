Missing man with Alzheimer’s found safe in Coeur d’Alene

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

CATALDO, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office found a missing man with Alzheimer’s in Coeur d’Alene Thursday night.

David R. Bundy was last seen in the Cataldo/Rose Lake area around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Bundy was found safe near 15th St. and Locust Ave. Thursday night.

Bundy has been reunited with his family.

