Man who stabbed, killed Spokane Valley woman sentenced to 22 years in prison

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison.

In September, a jury found David Campbell guilty of second-degree murder in Jamie Bradshaw’s death. Authorities said he killed Bradshaw outside of her Spokane Valley home in 2017.

Court documents showed Campbell and Bradshaw have a young child together.

Prior to this incident, Campbell had a criminal history. He was arrested in 2010 after shattering the windows of two cars outside of Bradshaw’s home. The incident prompted her to file a restraining order against him, which expired in 2011.

Campbell was also arrested for third-degree assault in 2016 for attempting to stab a person with a combat knife.

