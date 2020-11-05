Man who stabbed, killed Spokane Valley woman sentenced to 22 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison.
In September, a jury found David Campbell guilty of second-degree murder in Jamie Bradshaw’s death. Authorities said he killed Bradshaw outside of her Spokane Valley home in 2017.
Court documents showed Campbell and Bradshaw have a young child together.
RELATED: Man found guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of Spokane Valley woman
Prior to this incident, Campbell had a criminal history. He was arrested in 2010 after shattering the windows of two cars outside of Bradshaw’s home. The incident prompted her to file a restraining order against him, which expired in 2011.
Campbell was also arrested for third-degree assault in 2016 for attempting to stab a person with a combat knife.
RELATED: Stabbing victim shares child with suspect
READ: Woman stabbed to death in Spokane Valley
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.