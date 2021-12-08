Man who prompted AMBER Alert accused of sexually abusing victim

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – The man who prompted an AMBER Alert had a months-long relationship with his 15-year-old victim, according to court documents.

Jonathan Bowles, 36, is accused of recently kidnapping the young girl, but court records show he had been sexually abusing her since March 2021.

Court records show Bowles would frequently pick the girl up from school and made plans to meet her at a church in Lewiston on December 3. He reportedly told her he was leaving the Lewiston area because he was fleeing from criminal charges of rape.

Public records show he is a registered sex offender.

Court records show the two then made plans to evade police.

The girl told police Bowles drove her to Oregon where they purchased a prepaid phone. They later “backtracked” to Idaho where they had car troubles and ultimately ditched the car, according to court documents.

The two ended up in Starbuck, Washington and then hitched a ride to Pomeroy. The girl told police they got a ride by telling the driver they were turning themselves into police.

Court records show they then stole a woman’s car and drove to Spokane where they were ultimately taken into custody by police.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they were alerted to the stolen car by an alert bystander.

Deputies said Bowles led them on a chase, but they lost him because of a train. A little while later, a deputy spotted Bowles and the girl walking in a neighborhood near Maxwell Ave and Park Road.

Bowles reportedly tried to fight one of the officers but was ultimately arrested.

Bowles made his first appearance in court on Wednesday and had his bond set at $1 million. He faces charges of kidnapping, assault, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing a law enforcement officer and attempting to elude a police vehicle. He could face other charges in Idaho if prosecutors decide to extradite him.

He could also be charged with first-degree kidnapping.

A judge imposed a sexual assault protection order so that Bowles cannot communicate with the victim or her family. The judge also said Bowles cannot have contact with anyone under the age of 18.

