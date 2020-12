Man walks into traffic on Railroad Alley, suffers minor injuries

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was injured when he walked into traffic on Railroad Alley near Monroe early Thursday morning.

Spokane Police said he had minor injuries, but was taken to Sacred Heart.

Diverted to breaking news for a little bit… Around 5am, a man walked into oncoming traffic on W Railroad Alley across S Monroe St. He was struck by a car. He was taken to Sacred Heart with minor injuries. The driver had no impairments, it was just an accident. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/gpv3abB4su — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) December 17, 2020

