Man uninjured in emergency plane landing near St. John

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

COLFAX, Wash. — The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured when an aircraft made an emergency landing near St. John on Friday.

Deputies responded to reports of the landing on Lancaster Road near Kackman Road outside of St. John.

The pilot, 58-year-old Steven Krauss, told deputies he had left Felts Field in Spokane when his 1977 Piper Arrow began experiencing engine problems. Krauss was able to safely land the aircraft and residents helped him tow it from the road.

The cause of the landing is now under investigation.

