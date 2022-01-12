Man tries to burn down ex-wife’s South Hill home, arrested on several domestic violence charges

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who tried to burn his ex-wife’s house down after crashing through her garage was arrested Tuesday night on several charges.

Spokane Police said 40-year-old Karim Hattal drove his car through the garage door of his ex-wife’s home at E 35th and S Smith around 9:15 p.m.

Officers said he forced his way into the house and assaulted her.

Another witness said he poured gasoline around the garage.

Within minutes of the initial call, officers found Hattal in the garage and forcibly stopped him from reentering the house.

Hattal is charged with a variety of burglary, assault and attempted arson charges – all related to domestic violence. He is also charged with obstructing an officer and DUI.

The Spokane Police Department asks if you or someone you know has been the target of domestic violence, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

