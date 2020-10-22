Man tried to randomly kidnap woman at Spokane Valley Fred Meyer, deputies say

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: SCSO

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley man has been arrested for trying to kidnap a woman at the Fred Meyer in Spokane Valley, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on October 14 when the victim was shopping with her toddler. She told deputies a man, later identified as 54-year-old Natoine E. Lively, walked up to her and grabbed her by the arm.

The victim said Lively told her to go with him and feared for her safety. A store cashier noticed the incident and called the victim over to check on her.

Lively reportedly walked by the victim and said “I could have gotten you if I wanted to” before leaving the store.

As the victim was escorted to her car, she noticed Lively standing by a Toyota truck with a woman inside. This information was reported to authorities, who were able to look through surveillance footage and identify Lively by looking up his truck.

Through an investigation, deputies determined Lively had a history of harassment incidents in the Liberty Lake and was at the center of protection orders.

The truck was stopped on Wednesday, October 21 and Lively was taken into custody.

Lively, who also goes by the nickname “the rock,” was questioned about the Fred Meyer incident. When authorities showed him the surveillance footage, he said something along the lines of “That is the Rock right there.”

Deputies arrested and booked Lively into jail for second-degree attempted kidnapping. His car was seized and deputies located a Frey Meyer receipt from the day and time of the alleged incident.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.