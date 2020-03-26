Man treated, arrested after being shot by homeowner he allegedly tried to burglarize

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies treated and arrested a man after he was shot by a homeowner he was allegedly trying to rob.

Early Thursday morning, deputies received a call that a man was shot near Rich and Upriver Drive.

Once they arrived, deputies found 36-year-old Aleksandr V. Pavlik injured from a gunshot wound to the leg, and the resident of a home that he was reportedly trying to burglarize.

Deputies say the victim explained that Pavlik showed up looking for a vehcle he lent to a friend of his. Pavlik saw a radar detector that belonged to him, sitting on the victim’s table. The two got into an argument, during which Pavlik’s handgun fell to the floor.

The victim said he shoved Pavlik outside and picked up the gun, warning Pavlik to stop. He did not, so the victim shot him in the leg, fearing for his safety.

Pavlik told deputies that he loaned a vehicle to his girlfriend, but after she had not returned it, he used a GPS tracker to find it, leading him to the victim’s house.

Pavlik then allegedly talked to the victim at the door, when he noticed his radar detector on a table in the victim’s house. They both started arguing, and Pavlik said the victim pulled out a gun and shot him.

Major Crimes Detectives are currently investigating the incident, and a records check of Pavlik and the victim revealed that both are convicted felons.

Pavlik was treated and then booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree burglary.

