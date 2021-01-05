Man accused of setting fire to Spokane Democrats Office indicted on federal charges

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of setting fire to the Spokane Democrats Office in December has been indicted on federal charges, U.S. Attorney William D. Hyslop said Tuesday.

Spokane Police and Bomb Squad members rushed to the Teamsters Building in early December for reports of a bomb threat. They later identified Peter Yeager, 45, as the suspect.

Documents show Yeager drove all the way from Grand Coulee with a plan to burn down the Spokane Democrats Office. Police say Yeager entered the building with items resembling a bomb (such as wires sticking out a backpack), and threatened to blow the place up. They later learned he did not actually have an explosive, though he was carrying gasoline, oil, a camping lighter, and toilet paper, which investigators say he used to spark a fire in the offices.

After his arrest, Yeager said he made the bomb threat as a way to get employees out of the building, though he did briefly hold an employee hostage while starting the fire.

At the time, local Democrats believed the act to be politically motivated. Yeager said he has no political affiliation, but was trying to make a statement. He is now charged with damaging a building used in interstate and foreign commerce.

READ: ‘Violence will never be tolerated’: Mayor Woodward, Chief Meidl respond to bomb threat

“Endangering others in this manner and starting this fire must be addressed,” said Hyslop. “Damage by fire to a building used in interstate commerce is a federal crime. If proved, it is punishable by a minimum 5-year term of imprisonment up to a 20-year term of imprisonment; a $250,000 fine; and a 3-year term of court supervision following any term of imprisonment.”

Both Spokane Police and the FBI are investigating the case.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.