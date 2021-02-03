Man suspected of killing Othello women could be deported

Associated Press by Associated Press

OTHELLO, Wash. (AP) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is moving to deport a man suspected of killing two women and leaving their dismembered bodies in an abandoned car in the central Washington town of Othello, officials said.

Mauricio Nava-Garibay, of Mexico, was arrested Thursday after deputies found the women’s bodies in a car. They were so badly dismembered, at first deputies did not know if they were human or animal remains.

Since the arrest, ICE has contacted Nava-Garibay at the Adams County Jail, where is being held on first-degree murder charges. ICE lodged an immigration detainer with the jail and Nava-Garibay remains in local custody. An ICE spokeswoman said they had no previous encounters with Nava-Garibay.

The detainer is a request for the jail to hold Nava-Garibay 48 hours after he would otherwise be released, whether he posts bail, prosecutors drop charges against him or after a finding of guilt or innocence. It wasn’t immediately known if Nava-Garibay has an attorney to comment on his case.

Nava-Garibay confessed to killing 57-year-old Dora Martinez and her 30-year-old relative Guadalupe Martinez last Thursday, according to probable cause documents.

Adams County sheriff’s deputies arrested Nava-Garibay Thursday, hours after finding the bodies. The man waived his rights and agreed to an interview, according to court documents.

He told authorities he got in a fight with his girlfriend, Dora Martinez, on Wednesday evening and that she hit him, according to court documents. He told her he had a gift for her in the garage and then he stabbed her and strangled her, documents said.

Guadalupe Martinez entered the garage and Nava-Garibay told officers he also killed her, documents said. He said he dismembered their bodies, put them in a vehicle, drove a few miles and abandoned the vehicle.

Nava-Garibay is being held on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of removal or concealment of a body.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.