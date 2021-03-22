Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Spokane Valley shooting, two suspects in custody

Connor Sarles

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was shot at the Walgreens in Spokane Valley and is currently being treated at the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Spokane Valley deputies responded to a call of a shooting at around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. Callers told deputies a man had been shot and was bleeding on the ground, and suspects got into a white sedan and sped off.

Deputies arrived and provided aid to the victim, but he did not answer any questions about what happened.

A broadcast was sent to all local law enforcement agencies about the suspect car, which was spotted by a Spokane Police officer near the Fred Meyer at Thor and Fifth Avenue. A man and woman were taken into custody and the car was seized with a search warrant.

Spokane Valley Police Department says initial information suggests the two suspects got into an argument with the alleged victim at the Walgreens, who appeared to reach into the vehicle. The car then backed away with the man still hanging from the window before being shot and falling out.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

