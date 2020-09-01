Man stops suspected burglar with warning shot in N. Spokane

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man fired a warning shot to stop a suspected burglar in North Spokane Monday afternoon.

The shot was fired near the Yokes on North Foothills Drive—Spokane Police say several neighbors saw a man burglarizing a home, and that a 15-year-old boy was inside at the time, yelling at the suspect when he learned the man had found a spare key to the home.

The suspect did not get inside, but was chased down North Mayfair Street and East Cleveland Avenue. At one point, a man pulled out a gun and fired a ‘warning shot.’

It stopped the suspect in his tracks, but Spokane Police say they don’t encourage this sort of tactic. They say it all comes down to what amount of force is reasonable.

“That could open up a whole other can of worms as far as firing a warning shot,” said officer Craig Hamilton. “We are in a city environment type of thing, so we’re responsible for every round that leaves that gun.”

According to data from the Police Department, there have been 553 residential burglaries reported this year, down nearly six percent compared to 2019.

