Man stabbed several times in East Central
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed multiple times Tuesday morning.
Chester Gray, 30, is accused of stabbing the man around 4 a.m. on E. 1st Ave near S. Helena St.
Police provided medical aid to the victim before Spokane Fire medics took over and brought him to the hospital.
Gray stayed on scene and was quickly taken into custody. He was charged with first and second-degree assault.
Police are not looking for any other suspects and said the motive for the attack is still under investigation.
