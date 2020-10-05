Man stabbed outside of Bing Theater, suspect at large

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was stabbed outside of the Bing Theater in downtown Spokane Monday afternoon.

It is not clear if the stabbing was random or not.

BREAKING: Spokane Police investigating a stabbing which happened near the Bing Theater downtown. Victim walked into STA plaza to get help, he’s in the hospital with serious / life-threatening injuries. Suspect still at large. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/QC8wvHIwbc — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) October 5, 2020

Spokane Police said the victim walked several blocks to the STA Plaza looking for help and has life-threatening injuries.

The suspect remains at large.

This is a developing story.

