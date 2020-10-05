Man stabbed outside of Bing Theater, suspect at large
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was stabbed outside of the Bing Theater in downtown Spokane Monday afternoon.
It is not clear if the stabbing was random or not.
Spokane Police said the victim walked several blocks to the STA Plaza looking for help and has life-threatening injuries.
The suspect remains at large.
This is a developing story.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.