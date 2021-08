Man stabbed outside downtown Spokane hotel

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Friday night, a man was stabbed by two people outside of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in downtown Spokane.

Spokane Police said the man was stabbed in the chest by two suspects.

They added the two suspects were not caught because the victim did not want to press charges.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.