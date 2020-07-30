Man stabbed near Mirabeau Park, suspect at large

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The suspect in an early morning stabbing near Mirabeau Park is still at large, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Corporal Mark Gregory said deputies responded to N. Cherry St. around 6:15 a.m. and found a man with stab wounds.

Gregory said the suspect is believed to be an adult male who knows the victim. Authorities believe the two men got into an altercation outside an apartment building in the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities remain on scene and E. Grace Ave is closed near Cherry St.

