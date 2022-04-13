Man stabbed multiple times in N. Spokane

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is recovering in the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Police responded to the stabbing on N. Atlantic near W. Wedgewood Ave around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found the man with multiple stab wounds and immediately started treating him. Spokane Fire and AMR personnel took over and transported him to a local hospital.

The victim now has life-threatening injuries.

Police identified a suspect, who is in custody for first-degree assault. SPD did not identify the suspect by name.

READ: ‘Not a safe place’: Police say crime is up 58% near Camp Hope, business owners overwhelmed with damage

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.