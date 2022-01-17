Man stabbed in North Spokane, suspect on the run

by Kaitlin Knapp

Police lights

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a stabbing in North Spokane.

It happened near Monroe and Frederick around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, south of the Garland District. Police say there was an argument before the suspect stabbed the man. He is at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not believe it was random and the suspect is still on the run.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

