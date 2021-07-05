Man stabbed during argument over fireworks in N. Spokane

Olivia Roberts

Police Lights Police Lights

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was stabbed during a dispute over fireworks late Sunday night.

Spokane Police said it happened around 10 p.m. on East Queen Ave. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

