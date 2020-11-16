Man shot on E. South Riverton, police looking for shooter

Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are looking for the person who shot a man in northeast Spokane on Sunday evening.

According to the Spokane Police Department, the victim was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a car on E. South Riverton near N. Lee St.

The victim told police he heard tires squealing, gunshots and then more tires squealing. He realized he had been shot, walked to the nearest apartment and banged on the door asking for help.

Police and medics quickly responded, but the suspect was gone. The victim is expected to survive.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark or tan colored lifted SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

