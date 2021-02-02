Man shot near Waitts Lake dies in the hospital, suspect in custody

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

STEVENS CO., Wash. — A 44-year-old man has been taken into custody for a fatal shooting near Waitts Lake.

The Steven’s County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan Gilliard is responsible for a 37-year-old year old man’s death on Monday night.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head around 9:30 p.m. and was flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Gilliard faces charges of second-degree murder and is being held in the Stevens County Jail.

