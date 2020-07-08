Man shot near First and Madelia, Major Crimes investigating
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are on the scene of a reported shooting near First Avenue and Madelia Street.
Authorities tell 4 News Now that a man was shot, and has since been transported to the hospital. It is currently unknown if the gunshot was self-inflicted or from a suspect.
Major Crimes is currently on-scene and investigating.
This is a developing story.
