Man shot near First and Madelia, Major Crimes investigating

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are on the scene of a reported shooting near First Avenue and Madelia Street.

Authorities tell 4 News Now that a man was shot, and has since been transported to the hospital. It is currently unknown if the gunshot was self-inflicted or from a suspect.

Major Crimes is currently on-scene and investigating.

This is a developing story.

