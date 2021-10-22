Man shot, killed in West Central identified by Spokane County Medical Examiner

by Kaitlin Knapp

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man killed in West Central Spokane as 34-year-old John P. Gullingsrud.

On Wednesday morning, Spokane Police say they found Gullingsrud on Boone and Cedar near the STA bus barn. He was in the street and had been shot several times. Gullingsrud died at the scene before paramedics got there.

Police do not know who the shooter is.

According to the medical examiner, Gullingsrud was shot in the chest and other parts of his body.

If you have any information, you are asked to called Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

RELATED: Man shot, killed in West Central Spokane, police searching for shooter

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.