Man shot, killed in Spokane Valley identified, shooter still at large

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The man shot and killed at a Spokane Valley apartment complex earlier this month has been identified as 34-year-old Joseph B. Quinn.

Authorities have not yet identified the person who shot and killed him.

The shooting happened at the Village Square Apartments on the evening of February 6. Witnesses told the Sheriff’s Office they heard yelling and arguing before several shots were fired.

They also told authorities the shooter ran away.

Deputies arrived to find Quinn injured and tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

Anyone with information that could help identify who killed Quinn is asked to call Detective Dean Meyer at 509-477-3159.

