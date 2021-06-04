Man shot by Kootenai County deputies during mental health call

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

POST FALLS, Idaho — A man was shot by law enforcement during a mental health call in Post Falls Thursday night.

A release from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said a man in the Corbin Park area called saying “A deputy dies or I die, you better get here soon or there will be lots of deaths.”

Deputies, along with a Post Falls Police Officer, responded, encountered the caller, then fired. The release did not say how many officers fired shots.

The injured man was treated at the scene and taken to Kootenai Health. He was listed in stable condition. No deputies were injured.

A statement from Sheriff Robert Norris referred to the man as a suspect, but it is unclear if he has been charged with a crime.

4 News Now has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Idaho State Police for further clarification.

